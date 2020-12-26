VIBE Trading Up 5.5% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $512,399.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00285351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001721 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

