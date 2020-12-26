Viberate 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Viberate has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00282361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

