Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.53.

VCTR opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Victory Capital by 76.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 28.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

