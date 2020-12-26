Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,982.66

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,982.66 and traded as high as $2,340.00. Victrex plc (VCT.L) shares last traded at $2,340.00, with a volume of 25,894 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,095.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,983.97.

Get Victrex plc (VCT.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total transaction of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18 shares of company stock worth $37,606.

About Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.