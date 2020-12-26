Vidulum Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $155,739.50 and $22,486.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000930 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 168.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

