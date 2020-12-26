Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Shares Up 32.1%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,127,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average daily volume of 81,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit