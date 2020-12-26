Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Shares Up 32.1%

Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,127,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average daily volume of 81,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

