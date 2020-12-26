Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $1.97. Vistra posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE VST opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

