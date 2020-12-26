Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of VIVHY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,800. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

