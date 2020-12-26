Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

