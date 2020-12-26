Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VCRA opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 50.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

