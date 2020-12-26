W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
W World stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67. W World has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $27.40.
W World Company Profile
