Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $69.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,061.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,980 shares of company stock worth $3,086,338. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.