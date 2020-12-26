Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.