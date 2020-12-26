Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.06 and last traded at $78.11. 11,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

