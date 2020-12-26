Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,449,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,073,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $52.42 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

