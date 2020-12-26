Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of PaySign worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PaySign by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

