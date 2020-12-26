Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

