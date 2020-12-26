Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 119.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

