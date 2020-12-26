Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $58,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $13,449,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $5,896,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $23,073,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

