Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,210 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Norwood Financial worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWFL. TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.