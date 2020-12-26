Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,356 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of PaySign worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PaySign by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PaySign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

