Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 700 Shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNGR stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

