Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 798 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Chemung Financial worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

