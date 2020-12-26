William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIMHY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.28. William Hill has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

