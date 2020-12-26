Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Shares Down 0.7%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 56,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 39,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.