WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dec 26th, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 12,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 87.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 133,986.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000.

