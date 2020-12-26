Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

WWD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Woodward by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 8.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

