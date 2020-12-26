Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $204,138.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,598.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

