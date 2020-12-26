Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XERS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XERS stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 727,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.