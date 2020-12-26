Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

XERS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 819.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

