YAM v1 Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. YAM v1 has a market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015014 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 (YAM) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

