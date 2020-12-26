Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo Buys 5,440,000 Shares of Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) Stock

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) insider Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo acquired 5,440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$359,040.00 ($256,457.14).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.
About Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX)
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.