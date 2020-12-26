Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Up to $1,150.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,150.00, but opened at $1,210.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 2,690 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,113.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.17. The firm has a market cap of £401.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) alerts:

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) news, insider Simon Dodd purchased 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.