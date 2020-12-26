Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Up to $765.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $765.00, but opened at $800.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $790.00, with a volume of 1,895 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 721.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 673.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.35 million and a PE ratio of -22.25.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

