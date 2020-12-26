Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. 121,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

