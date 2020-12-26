Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.