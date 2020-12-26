Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marchex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 21.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 249,402 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 11.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 184,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,143. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.