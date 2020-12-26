Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tiziana Life Sciences.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

TLSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLSA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 204,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.27. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.