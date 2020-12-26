Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Alliant Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

