Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 673,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

