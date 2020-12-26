Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report sales of $555.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.80 million to $560.05 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $482.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

