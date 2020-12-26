Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $186.05 million, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
