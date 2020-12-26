Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $186.05 million, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.

SYBT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

