Zacks: Analysts Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 880,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,395. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $390.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verastem by 65.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

