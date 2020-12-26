Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. 51job has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in 51job by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in 51job by 6.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

