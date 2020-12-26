Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.72. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

Shares of NYSE ALRS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,400. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

