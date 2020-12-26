Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 620,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

