Zacks: Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Daseke reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Daseke by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.