Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). The Marcus posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 469.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Marcus by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 257.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Marcus by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 134,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $386.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

