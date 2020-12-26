Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INDB. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

INDB opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

