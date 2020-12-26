Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Hold

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $286.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

